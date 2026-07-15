MAJOR ARREST: Lebanon Detains Alleged Hezbollah Insider Accused Of Spying For Israel

Lebanese authorities have arrested a senior figure with close ties to Hezbollah on suspicion of spying for Israel and providing intelligence that allegedly led to the elimination of several top Hezbollah officials, according to a report by AFP citing a Lebanese judicial source.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly arrested last week at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Iraq.

According to the judicial source, the man allegedly supplied Israel with highly accurate intelligence that contributed to the targeted killings of Hezbollah operatives, including four senior members of the terror group’s security leadership.

“He was very close to Hezbollah commanders and had access to a broad range of sensitive information through those relationships,” the source said.

The report further claims that the suspect made multiple trips to Iraq, where his wife is from, and from there traveled to Türkiye, where Lebanese authorities allege he met with individuals linked to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and passed along intelligence on targets in Beirut.

The Lebanese source did not identify which Hezbollah leaders were allegedly killed as a result of the intelligence or specify when the operations took place.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)