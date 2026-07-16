SETTLEMENT EXPANSION: Ben-Gvir, Dagan Break Ground On New Neighborhood In Northern Shomron

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir joined Shomron Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan and hundreds of residents on Wednesday for a cornerstone-laying ceremony marking the start of a new neighborhood in the community of Hinnanit in northern Shomron.

The ceremony, organized by development company Mider, was attended by local leaders, community representatives, and residents, who celebrated the expansion of the community as part of broader efforts to strengthen Jewish communities in northern Shomron.

Addressing the crowd, Ben-Gvir said sovereignty is demonstrated not only through government decisions but through building communities and establishing new neighborhoods.

“Hinnanit is an example of Zionism and pioneering at its best,” Ben-Gvir said. “We are strengthening settlement in Shomron, building and expanding, while also ensuring we protect the residents.”

The minister highlighted his office’s efforts to bolster security, pointing to expanded firearms eligibility and the establishment of more than 1,000 rapid response teams across Israel.

Dagan described the project as another milestone in strengthening Israel’s presence in northern Shomron.

“Strengthening our hold and community in northern Shomron is the real security that will restore quiet to the State of Israel,” Dagan said. “Twenty-one years after the painful Disengagement, we are rebuilding and expanding communities, and the growth of Hinnanit is among the most important Zionist achievements of our generation.”

Dagan also thanked Ben-Gvir for his support in strengthening community security, expanding access to firearms for qualified civilians, and reinforcing rapid response teams throughout Shomron.

Ze’ev Greenberg, deputy CEO and owner of Mider, said the groundbreaking marked an important milestone for both the company and the residents, expressing hope that the new neighborhood would become a model community featuring modern housing in the heart of Shomron.

Hinnanit community chairman Or Yaakobovitz said the expansion reflects the area’s continued growth, noting that the community of approximately 200 families is now set to double in size as longtime residents remain and new families continue to move in.

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