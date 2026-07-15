OFFICIAL VISIT: American Lawmakers Tour Binyamin, Shomron Communities

A delegation of state legislators from eight U.S. states visited Yehuda and Shomron this week, touring the Binyamin region, including Psagot and the ancient city of Shiloh, as part of an official visit organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).

During the visit, the lawmakers received historical and archaeological briefings and met with Binyamin Regional Council Chairman and Yesha Council Chairman Yisrael Ganz, who outlined the region’s security challenges and ongoing development efforts.

Ganz described Binyamin as “Israel’s security belt” and thanked the delegation for visiting the area to gain firsthand knowledge of the realities on the ground.

The delegation included Arkansas State Rep. Aaron Pilkington, Florida State Rep. Debra Tendrich, Kansas State Rep. Pat Proctor, Missouri State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, Missouri Senate Majority Leader Tony Luetkemeyer, Ohio State Rep. Meredith Craig, Texas State Rep. Matt Shaheen, and Utah State Reps. Candice Pierucci and Karianne Lisonbee.

Utah House Majority Whip Candice Pierucci encouraged Americans to visit Israel themselves rather than relying solely on media reports.

“I would encourage people, instead of reading the news, to actually come out and see what it really is like in the great State of Israel,” she said, adding that she was inspired by Israelis’ “resiliency, grit, and faith.”

Kansas State Rep. Pat Proctor said he was honored to visit Yehuda and Shomron and praised local residents for their commitment to rebuilding and strengthening their communities.

The visit comes days after a separate visit to the area by Rep. Ro Khanna generated controversy. According to U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, Khanna entered a restricted area without notifying local Israeli authorities or the U.S. Embassy. Khanna has publicly disputed aspects of the criticism surrounding the visit.

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