IRAN TARGETS AMIT SEGAL: Contact With Israeli Journalist Could Lead To Years In Prison

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has placed Israeli journalist Amit Segal on an official list of individuals and media organizations the regime considers “hostile,” warning that Iranians who communicate or cooperate with those named could face lengthy prison sentences.

According to an official Iranian directive published on July 12, anyone who provides information, photographs, videos, or other material to those on the list may be prosecuted under Iran’s law imposing harsher penalties for espionage and cooperation with Israel and countries deemed hostile to Iran’s national security. The directive was issued by the Intelligence Ministry to Iran’s Attorney General on June 13.

Segal disclosed that he had been added to the list, writing that Iran’s Intelligence Ministry designated him as someone whose contact could result in years of imprisonment for Iranian citizens. Also named are Israeli-Arab activist Yoseph Haddad, Israeli journalist Yossi Melman, exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, Iranian activist Masih Alinejad, former football star Ali Karimi, and numerous Iranian opposition figures and media outlets.

The document states that the restrictions are not limited to classified or military information. It says political, cultural, media, and propaganda-related cooperation may also constitute a security offense. Iranian authorities further warned that any new accounts or platforms created by individuals or organizations on the list will automatically be treated as part of the same designation, adding that the list will be reviewed and updated periodically.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)