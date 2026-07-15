SECURITY ESTIMATE: Hamas Still Has 25,000 Terrorists, Including 2,500 Nukhba Terrorists

Hamas’ military wing currently has an estimated 25,000 terrorists, including approximately 2,500 Nukhba terrorists, according to figures presented by Israel’s security establishment and revealed Wednesday by Kan News.

Before the war, Hamas’ military wing was estimated to have 35,000 terrorists, including roughly 5,000 Nukhba terrorists, reflecting the losses the organization has suffered during the war.

Israel’s security establishment has also identified an increase in Hamas’ execution of suspected collaborators and opposition figures. According to the report, unlike in the past, Hamas is now carrying out the executions in secret, using concealed locations such as hospital basements to avoid public attention.

The report also cited details revealed Tuesday about a meeting between senior Hamas officials and Iran’s leadership during the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. During the meeting, Hamas reportedly presented a list of demands, including diplomatic backing for its negotiating position, a firm rejection of any future disarmament or removal of Hamas from governing Gaza, linking future U.S.-Iran negotiations to the Gaza conflict, and continued financial and logistical support to rebuild the organization’s military capabilities.

According to the report, senior Iranian leaders pledged to fully meet Hamas’ requests.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)