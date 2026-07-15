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MAJOR JUDICIAL REFORM: Knesset Approves Bill Limiting Attorney General’s Powers

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara participates in a Knesset meeting. (Screenshot)

The Knesset on Wednesday approved legislation limiting the powers of Israel’s Attorney General, passing the bill in its second and third readings by a vote of 65-51, Kan News reported.

The law provides that the Attorney General’s legal opinions will no longer be binding on the government. It also allows the government to obtain independent legal representation instead of relying on the Attorney General and bars the Attorney General from presenting a separate legal position in those proceedings.

The legislation was scaled back from its original version and does not include splitting the role of the Attorney General. Instead, it focuses on limiting the powers of the office. The law is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.

Ahead of the vote, a coalition dispute was resolved after the government agreed to raise the salaries of Chareidi kindergarten teachers, prompting Degel HaTorah to back the legislation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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