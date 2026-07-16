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HOUSE SPLIT: More Than 100 Democrats Vote To Block Military Aid To Israel

US President Donald Trump (right) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands during a joint press conference at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, December 29, 2025. (Jim WATSON / AFP)

A vote in the U.S. House on Wednesday highlighted growing divisions within the Democratic Party over U.S. policy toward Israel, as 103 Democrats supported an amendment that would have blocked billions of dollars in military aid to Israel. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), ultimately failed by a vote of 314-104. Ninety-eight Democrats voted against the measure, while 10 voted present.

The split extended to the party’s leadership. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar voted against the amendment, while House Minority Whip Katherine Clark voted in favor. Democratic leaders chose not to whip the vote, allowing members to vote according to their conscience after weeks of internal discussions on the issue.

Although the amendment was defeated by a wide margin, the vote underscored the increasingly varied views within the Democratic caucus regarding U.S. support for Israel. Several lawmakers said the vote reflected broader discussions taking place within the party over future policy in the Middle East, even as the measure itself had little chance of passage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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