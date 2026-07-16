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RED SEA THREAT: Report Says Iran Told Houthis To Prepare Bab el-Mandeb Blockade

Illustrative. A cargo ship attacked by the Houthis.

Iran has instructed its Houthi allies in Yemen to prepare to block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if President Trump follows through on his threats to strike Iranian power plants and other infrastructure, according to a Reuters report citing three sources.

According to the report, the Houthis have completed preparations to target commercial shipping, deploying missiles and drones near the strategic waterway connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. A source close to the Houthis told Reuters the group is awaiting orders before launching any attacks.

The report added that members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) currently in Yemen are expected to decide whether and when the Houthis begin targeting ships transiting the strait.

The development comes as Iranian officials issued additional warnings over the Strait of Hormuz. A spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters declared that Tehran would “under no circumstances” allow the United States to interfere in the strategic waterway, calling it one of Iran’s “red lines.”

Iranian military officials also warned that if the United States attacks the country’s infrastructure, Iran would retaliate by targeting regional infrastructure on a scale “more severe, broader and more terrifying than ever before.”

An Iranian military spokesman further claimed that much of Iran’s military capability has not yet been revealed and warned that any further hostile action against the country would trigger a response that “will exceed the enemy’s expectations” and open new fronts in the conflict.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

One Response

  1. Iranian military officials also warned that if the United States attacks the country’s infrastructure, Iran would retaliate by targeting regional infrastructure on a scale “more severe, broader and more terrifying than ever before.”
    Yeh, I’m sure the US military is petrified. Lol.
    Anyway , I thought Baghdad Bob was killed already?

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