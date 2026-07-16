Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MISSED OPPORTUNITY: Budget Delays Cost Israel Spot in Apache Helicopter Production Line

IDF Apache helicopter (Photo: AP Photo/Leo Corre)

According to a report in Walla, Israel has lost its place in the production line for 12 advanced AH-64 Apache attack helicopters after delays by the Finance Ministry prevented the IDF from finalizing the purchase, despite repeated efforts by military leaders to move the deal forward.

The report states that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir pushed to acquire the helicopters following the lessons learned from the October 7 Hamas massacre. The U.S. Department of Defense reportedly granted Israel two extensions, but the final deadline expired before the Finance Ministry approved the necessary funding.

The IDF was prepared to submit a formal Letter of Request to the Pentagon to reserve its place on the production line, but doing so required budget approval from the Finance Ministry. According to the report, military officials held multiple discussions on the issue, and Finance Ministry officials pledged to identify funding sources, but the delays continued until Israel lost its production slot.

The planned purchase of 12 Apache helicopters was intended to be the first stage of a broader acquisition of approximately 30 aircraft. Military officials believe the helicopters are a critical component in strengthening Israel’s ability to prevent a large-scale ground invasion similar to the October 7 massacre.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

One Response

  1. Israel doesnt seem to have any apache’s currently. they only have blackhawks which are better. i assume they wanted the apaches because theyre cheaper and good force multiplier. i would suggest getting light attack aircraft instead.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨U.S. ESCALATES STRIKES: Bridges, Airport, and Infrastructure Hit Across Southern Iran

WHO’S IN CHARGE? Israeli Security Officials Raise Questions About Iran’s Supreme Leader

TRAGEDY IN BALTIMORE: 1-Year-Old Boy Niftar After Being Left In Hot Vehicle

ISRAEL ON ALERT: Three Scenarios Could Trigger IDF Entry Into War Against Iran

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Turns Air Hazardous On East Cost, Midwest. Officials Say Stay Inside

KOSEL ATTACK: Arab Convicted Of Assaulting Chareidi Man Faces NIS 65,000 Civil Lawsuit

LIKUD TURMOIL: Former MK Claims One-Third of Party Backed Replacing Netanyahu After October 7

AFTER PRESSURE: Shin Bet Chief Expected To Grant Netanyahu And Wife Extended Security

Drama In The Likud: Court Halts Changes To Primaries Minutes Before Vote

MILITARY OPTIONS: Report Says Trump Reviewing Expanded Iran War Plans