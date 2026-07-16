MISSED OPPORTUNITY: Budget Delays Cost Israel Spot in Apache Helicopter Production Line

According to a report in Walla, Israel has lost its place in the production line for 12 advanced AH-64 Apache attack helicopters after delays by the Finance Ministry prevented the IDF from finalizing the purchase, despite repeated efforts by military leaders to move the deal forward.

The report states that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir pushed to acquire the helicopters following the lessons learned from the October 7 Hamas massacre. The U.S. Department of Defense reportedly granted Israel two extensions, but the final deadline expired before the Finance Ministry approved the necessary funding.

The IDF was prepared to submit a formal Letter of Request to the Pentagon to reserve its place on the production line, but doing so required budget approval from the Finance Ministry. According to the report, military officials held multiple discussions on the issue, and Finance Ministry officials pledged to identify funding sources, but the delays continued until Israel lost its production slot.

The planned purchase of 12 Apache helicopters was intended to be the first stage of a broader acquisition of approximately 30 aircraft. Military officials believe the helicopters are a critical component in strengthening Israel’s ability to prevent a large-scale ground invasion similar to the October 7 massacre.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)