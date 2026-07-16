WHO’S IN CHARGE? Israeli Security Officials Raise Questions About Iran’s Supreme Leader

Israeli security officials are raising new questions about the condition and authority of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, citing what they describe as increasing signs of weakness and a lack of leadership within the regime.

According to the officials, Khamenei has remained out of public view, has responded slowly to major developments, and when he has spoken, his messages have often been viewed as disconnected from unfolding events.

Security officials also noted that Khamenei has remained silent despite growing infighting within Iran’s leadership, including public attacks during the funeral of his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, when President Masoud Pezeshkian was cursed by mourners and Ali Larijani was reportedly pelted with stones.

One Israeli security official said several possibilities are being considered: “It’s clear he’s not in good health, but the severity of his physical and mental condition is unclear. Either he is weak and afraid to take a stand, or he is not truly in control and senior Revolutionary Guard officials are running the country.”

The assessment comes as Iran faces mounting economic difficulties, with scattered protests by taxi drivers and doctors over worsening economic conditions and ongoing power outages. Israeli officials, however, said those demonstrations remain limited and do not yet represent a broader nationwide uprising.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)