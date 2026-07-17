🚨U.S. ESCALATES STRIKES: Bridges, Airport, and Infrastructure Hit Across Southern Iran

The United States expanded its strikes against Iran on Thursday, launching a fifth consecutive night of attacks that reportedly hit bridges, an airport, communications infrastructure, and other sites across southern Iran. Ynet reported that Washington informed Israel it planned to broaden its campaign to include infrastructure and energy facilities.

Iranian media reported that a communications tower was struck in the port city of Bandar Abbas, with the Tasnim News Agency claiming that seven people were wounded. U.S. warplanes were also reported to have attacked Iranshahr Airport, while explosions were heard in Bandar Khamir and the Kahurestan area.

Several bridges were reportedly targeted, including a bridge along the Bandar Abbas–Shiraz route, while power supplies were disrupted in parts of the Kahurestan area.

Despite the widening U.S. campaign, Israeli officials currently assess that Iran does not want to draw the IDF into the fighting by launching an attack against Israel. However, Israel is preparing for that possibility. “We are prepared, and if they make that mistake, they will pay a heavy price. Let them come,” an Israeli official said.

Iran has publicly threatened to broaden its attacks if the United States continues escalating. Iranian military spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi warned that if Iranian infrastructure is struck, infrastructure throughout the region will become a target. He also said Tehran would never relinquish its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran continued firing toward Gulf countries and American bases across the Middle East, including launches toward Jordan and Kuwait. Kuwaiti authorities said 32 drones had been intercepted since Thursday morning.

Israeli officials currently identify two developments that could bring Israel directly into the campaign: an Iranian attack against Israel or a request from the United States for the IDF to join the strikes. Neither has occurred at this stage.

Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Qatar are working to renew negotiations, saying neither side has withdrawn from the understandings previously reached. Freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains the central issue in the talks. The White House said Iran remains in contact with Washington and wants an agreement, while accusing Tehran of violating the understandings through its attacks on Gulf states.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)