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90-Year-Old Left-Wing Activist Suspected Of Running Over Two Residents In Gush Etzion

A 90-year-old left-wing activist was detained for questioning on Friday after allegedly running over two residents at Tomer Farm in Gush Etzion, lightly injuring both.

According to police, officers from the Etzion station responded after receiving a report that a vehicle had struck a woman at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect, an Israeli citizen, arrived at the location and began filming with a camera. At some point, an argument broke out between him and a teenage resident. Police say the suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove forward, allegedly striking the teenager, who was not injured seriously and did not require medical treatment.

The vehicle also allegedly struck a woman, dragging her several meters. She sustained light injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody for questioning as police continue their investigation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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