Israel Tax Authority Freezes War Compensation Claims For Bnei Brak Residents After Inspectors Attacked

The Israel Tax Authority has suspended the processing of war compensation claims for Bnei Brak residents following Thursday’s attack on Tax Authority inspectors in the city’s Vizhnitz neighborhood.

In a letter sent Friday to Bnei Brak Mayor Chanokh Zeibert, Israel Tax Authority Director Shay Aharonovich announced that he had ordered an immediate freeze on all compensation claims related to damages from Operations “Am K’Lavi” and “Sha’agas HaAri” until the municipality issues a public condemnation of the attack.

The decision comes a day after Tax Authority inspectors were assaulted while carrying out official duties in Bnei Brak. Video from the scene showed a crowd surrounding the inspectors’ vehicle, pelting it with eggs and damaging its windows before police officers arrived to rescue the employees.

According to Aharonovich, the inspectors were attacked while performing their work and required police intervention to safely leave the area. He noted that this was the second recent violent incident targeting Tax Authority inspectors and criticized the municipality for failing to publicly condemn the attack.

Aharonovich wrote that Tax Authority employees will not return to work in Bnei Brak until the city issues a clear and unequivocal public condemnation. As a result, personnel from the Compensation Fund have also been instructed to halt processing of war damage claims submitted by Bnei Brak residents.

The Tax Authority director also requested that the municipality publish its condemnation in media outlets serving the Chareidi community. Until such a statement is issued, the freeze on compensation claims will remain in effect.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)