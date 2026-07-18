SECURITY CONCERNS: Kever of Mordechai and Esther in Iran Closed to Visitors Amid Reported Threats

Iran’s Jewish community has announced that the Kever of Mordechai and Esther in the city of Hamadan has been closed to visitors until further notice, officially citing ongoing renovations. However, sources familiar with the situation say the closure is actually due to security threats from extremist elements.

In a notice issued by the Jewish Association of Tehran, community members were instructed not to travel to the holy site, stating that “due to ongoing repairs and improvements,” visits are suspended indefinitely. The organization also said that, unlike in the past, it is no longer possible to coordinate visits to the site.

Sources familiar with the matter dispute the official explanation, saying the decision was made after threats were received from extremists. According to those sources, Jews have been told not to travel to the site under any circumstances, and no visitation permits are being issued.

The Kever has previously been targeted during periods of heightened tensions. Two weeks after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, anti-Israel demonstrators reportedly burned an Israeli flag at the site during a protest in Hamadan. In April 2024, extremists also reportedly threw Molotov cocktails at the compound while a Palestinian flag was displayed nearby.

Despite those incidents, local residents are said to have continued protecting the historic Jewish holy site, with the attacks attributed to a small number of extremist activists rather than the broader local population.

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