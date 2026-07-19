SECURITY SHIFT: Germany Proposes EU Force to Replace U.N. Peacekeepers in Lebanon

Germany’s foreign minister has proposed deploying a European Union military force to replace the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), whose mission is scheduled to end later this year after operating in southern Lebanon since 1978.

The German minister said the European Union should examine whether it can prevent a security vacuum after UNIFIL’s departure, arguing that such a force could help facilitate an Israeli military withdrawal while preventing Hezbollah from reestablishing its presence in southern Lebanon.

The proposal comes as Lebanon’s government continues to include ministers affiliated with Hezbollah and the Amal movement, raising questions about Beirut’s ability to act against the Iran-backed terrorist organization.

The U.N. Security Council voted in August 2025 to end UNIFIL’s mission. Under the current plan, the Lebanese Armed Forces are expected to assume responsibility for the area, with Israel initially withdrawing from two pilot areas of the security zone as part of a phased process. Germany currently contributes naval forces to UNIFIL, helping monitor Lebanon’s coastline to prevent weapons smuggling and train the Lebanese Navy.

The proposal also follows another round of Israel-Lebanon talks this week, which ended without a major breakthrough. Lebanon continues to press for a rapid Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, while Israel has maintained it will not fully withdraw as long as Hezbollah remains armed.

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