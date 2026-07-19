IRANIAN JEWS DETAINED: Qatar Working To Free Members Of Iran’s Jewish Community

Qatar is quietly mediating efforts to secure the release of members of Iran’s Jewish community who were recently arrested by the Iranian regime, according to a report by Israel’s Kan News.

Several members of Iran’s Jewish community were detained in recent weeks after allegedly criticizing the Iranian regime during the conflict with the United States and Israel. Sources familiar with the matter told Kan News that Qatar is working with Iranian officials on behalf of the United States to obtain their release.

According to the report, five members of the Jewish community are currently being held on various allegations.

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The development follows Iran’s recent release of an American citizen who had been detained since 2024. President Donald Trump publicly thanked Iran following that release.

Officials say Qatar’s involvement is not purely humanitarian. Rather, the Gulf state is seeking to reinforce its position as Washington’s preferred intermediary in the region by demonstrating its ability to broker sensitive negotiations with Tehran.

Despite having come under attack from Iran during the recent conflict, Qatar continues to push for renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran while simultaneously working to secure the release of American citizens and members of Iran’s Jewish community.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)