LIKUD SHAKEUP: Netanyahu Wins Sweeping Control Over Party List, Upending Primary System

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has secured sweeping changes to the Likud primary system, dramatically increasing his control over the party’s Knesset list and effectively reshaping how future candidates will be selected.

Under the new arrangement, Netanyahu will receive eight reserved slots on the party’s list through the 33rd position, while district and sector representatives will not begin appearing until the 34th slot—far lower than in previous elections.

The changes also push the reserved slot for a new female candidate from the 25th spot to the 48th, effectively eliminating its chances of producing a Knesset member under current polling.

For decades, Likud has promoted itself as Israel’s largest democratic party, with its approximately 135,000 dues-paying members choosing candidates through competitive primaries. Those primaries have launched the political careers of many senior ministers and lawmakers.

The overhaul significantly reduces the influence of party activists and local district organizations, while giving Netanyahu greater authority to shape the party’s future Knesset slate.

The changes reportedly followed intense internal negotiations between Netanyahu, MK David Bitan, and Minister Chaim Katz over the structure of the upcoming primaries.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)