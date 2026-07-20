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ALTERNATIVE TO CONSCRIPTION: Katz, IDF Move To Expand Civilian Service For Chareidim

IDF spokesperson

Defense Minister Israel Katz is advancing a plan, in coordination with the IDF and the Civil Service Administration, to significantly expand civilian service opportunities for Chareidim who will not enlist in the military.

The proposal comes after the Knesset entered recess without passing legislation regulating the draft issue. Under the current arrangement, an opinion issued by the attorney general limits civilian service enrollment to 1,000 participants annually while no conscription law is in effect.

During a visit to ZAKA’s national logistics center, Katz said he was working with the IDF and civilian service officials to increase the annual quota.

The issue is also before the Supreme Court. The attorney general has argued that the existing civilian service tracks effectively bypass mandatory IDF service, and the state must respond by July 30 as to why the program should not be halted.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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