STAYING BEHIND: Israeli Rescue Team Extends Venezuela Mission After Other Delegations Leave

An Israeli Home Front Command delegation has extended its humanitarian mission in Venezuela and is continuing to assist local authorities even after most international teams have departed.

The approximately 32-member Israeli team is now in the third week of its operation, helping Venezuela move from the emergency-response stage to long-term rehabilitation following the destruction in La Guaira, near Caracas.

Led by Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yossi Pinto, the delegation is assisting with a national damage assessment, recovery priorities, decision-making and the development of a rehabilitation plan expected to continue for months or even years.

Pinto said the Israeli team’s continued presence has become especially valuable now that most other international missions have left. He added that Venezuelan authorities have been receptive to the delegation’s recommendations and professional guidance.

The IDF described the operation as the longest humanitarian assistance mission in the history of the Home Front Command.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)