SECONDS FROM DISASTER: IDF Nearly Struck Five Israeli Activists Near Syrian Border — Peyos Saved Their Lives

Five Israeli right-wing activists were nearly struck from the air after IDF surveillance forces identified them near the Syrian border and initially believed they were a terrorist cell attempting to infiltrate Israel, Kan News reported Monday evening.

The incident occurred about two weeks ago, late at night, near the border not far from Mount Hermon. IDF observers spotted the five figures and classified the situation as an immediate threat, fearing that a terrorist cell was attempting to cross into Israeli territory.

Zik aircraft were immediately dispatched to the area and prepared to carry out an aerial strike against the suspected cell. The strike was halted at the last moment after female surveillance soldiers noticed peyos on the heads of the suspects.

The IDF’s 210th Division then determined that the five were activists from the Halutzei HaBashan movement, which seeks to establish settlements in Syrian territory.

The IDF confirmed the details and said: “The IDF strongly condemns the incident, which follows previous incidents of this kind in recent days, and stresses that this is a criminal offense that endangers lives. The IDF expects law-enforcement authorities to bring those involved to justice and act decisively against this phenomenon.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)