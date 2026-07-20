Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

SECONDS FROM DISASTER: IDF Nearly Struck Five Israeli Activists Near Syrian Border — Peyos Saved Their Lives

Five Israeli right-wing activists were nearly struck from the air after IDF surveillance forces identified them near the Syrian border and initially believed they were a terrorist cell attempting to infiltrate Israel, Kan News reported Monday evening.

The incident occurred about two weeks ago, late at night, near the border not far from Mount Hermon. IDF observers spotted the five figures and classified the situation as an immediate threat, fearing that a terrorist cell was attempting to cross into Israeli territory.

Zik aircraft were immediately dispatched to the area and prepared to carry out an aerial strike against the suspected cell. The strike was halted at the last moment after female surveillance soldiers noticed peyos on the heads of the suspects.

The IDF’s 210th Division then determined that the five were activists from the Halutzei HaBashan movement, which seeks to establish settlements in Syrian territory.

The IDF confirmed the details and said: “The IDF strongly condemns the incident, which follows previous incidents of this kind in recent days, and stresses that this is a criminal offense that endangers lives. The IDF expects law-enforcement authorities to bring those involved to justice and act decisively against this phenomenon.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Netanyahu Expected To Publicly Distance Himself From Chareidi Parties Ahead Of Elections

ALTERNATIVE TO CONSCRIPTION: Katz, IDF Move To Expand Civilian Service For Chareidim

REPORT: US Officials Reportedly Trying To Block Netanyahu-Trump Meeting

“NEW YELLOW BADGES”: Online Form Urging Italians To Identify Jews And Israelis Sparks Outrage

REGIME CHANGE ON THE TABLE: Trump Weighs Military Plan To Topple Iran’s Government

Israeli Lawmaker Seeks To Ban NYC Mayor From Entering Israel

PHOTOS: 25,000 Gerrer Chassidim Rally Outside Military Prison Over Arrest Of Yeshiva Bochur

ISRAEL NEXT? Iranian Leadership Reportedly Divided Over Whether To Attack Israel

Group Demands Dismissal Of Official Who Presented False Data On Chareidi Subsidies

PILOT WITHDRAWAL BEGINS: U.S. Announces Implementation In Three Southern Lebanon Villages