REPORT: US Officials Reportedly Trying To Block Netanyahu-Trump Meeting

Senior officials in the Trump administration and allies of Vice President J.D. Vance are reportedly working behind the scenes to prevent a meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, according to senior Israeli officials cited by Ynet.

The report says Netanyahu hopes to travel to the United States next week while also attending the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham on July 27. However, the prime minister reportedly does not want to make the trip to Washington unless he is able to meet with President Trump.

According to the Israeli officials, relations between Netanyahu and Trump are significantly better than recent media reports have suggested, and some claims of tension between the two leaders have been exaggerated. Nevertheless, they said there is an effort by certain administration officials to prevent the meeting, believing it could encourage Trump to take a more hawkish approach toward Iran.

The Prime Minister’s Office is continuing discussions with the White House in an effort to coordinate a meeting next week, but no final agreement has been reached.

The report also noted previous comments by Vice President J.D. Vance, who claimed that elements in Israel were conducting “a campaign operating under the radar, funded with enormous sums, aimed at influencing public opinion in America and undermining the negotiations with Iran.” Vance added, “These actions are intended to prolong the war not for any particular objective, but simply forever.”

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