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HaGaon HaRav Landau Addresses The Public Uproar Over His Remarks

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau speaks at a kinus. Photo: Shuki Lehrer

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau on Monday evening addressed the public storm that erupted over statements he made in a private conversation that were falsely presented as an attack on Dati Leumi IDF soldiers.

Speaking at a kinus organized by the Ichud Bnei HaYeshivos organization, HaRav Landau first addressed bnei yeshivos with clear instructions to avoid debates during the summer break: “During Bein HaZemanim, you may encounter people whose way of life differs from our own. It’s essential to avoid any ideological arguments with them. Our hashkafa is clear to us from our Rabbanim, the pillars of the earth, whose waters we drink. In particular, one must be extremely careful to avoid arguments with people who, under the guise of their faith, persecute the Torah and those who learn it, and are incapable of understanding or appreciating our hashkafa—the hashkafa of our great Rabbanim, the Chazon Ish, z’tl and the Brisker Rav, z’tl.”

“And as was proven over the past day, when remarks I made in a private conversation were published, and with the hatred of amei ha’aretz, were treated with distortion and with a complete lack of understanding.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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