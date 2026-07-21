ELIMINATED: Hamas Commander Who Directed Forces During Oct. 7 Massacre & Held Numerous Hostages

The commander of Hamas’s Gaza City Brigade, who directed forces during the October 7 infiltration into Israel and held numerous hostages in Gaza was eliminated over the weekend, a joint statement by the IDF and Shin Bet announced on Tuesday.

“Over the weekend, the IDF and the Shin Bet conducted a strike in Gaza City and eliminated the terrorist Adham Ibrahim Sha’aban Nasman, head of the Hamas’ Gaza City Brigade’s operations department,” the statement said.

“In recent years, Nasman served as a Nukhba Battalion commander and directed the infiltration of forces from the Gaza City Brigade into Israel during the October 7 massacre.

“Throughout the war, he took part in holding numerous hostages captive in Gaza, including Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, Ziv and Gali Berman, Eitan Mor, Matan Angrest, and Omri Miran.

“Nasman also held several other positions within Hamas, including serving as the intelligence officer of the Gaza City Brigade and commander of the Shati Battalion. In those roles, he was responsible for planning and carrying out numerous terrorist attacks against the IDF and the State of Israel.

“In recent months, he had been working to train and prepare terrorists in the Gaza City Brigade while advancing the production and distribution of weapons to the brigade’s battalions with the aim of rehabilitating the Hamas terrorist organization in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

“IDF forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue operating to eliminate any immediate threat,” the statement concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)