TERROR ARSON: Chavat Gilad Residents Vow To Rebuild After Fire Destroys Homes And Businesses

Residents of the Samaria community of Chavat Gilad are beginning the long process of rebuilding after a suspected terror arson attack over Shabbos destroyed homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure.

According to local officials, 17 families lost their homes and 14 businesses were destroyed after a fire swept through the community. Water pipes were also damaged, severely limiting firefighters’ ability to battle the rapidly spreading flames.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said video evidence indicates the blaze was deliberately set by terrorists, describing the fire as a terror attack. He vowed the community would rebuild “bigger than ever.”

Residents say they are determined to return as quickly as possible and are unwilling to wait months for government assistance. American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS) has already launched an emergency campaign to help affected families begin rebuilding.

AFJS co-founder Yigal Dilmoni said the organization decided to act immediately out of concern that official recognition of the attack and government funding could take significant time. He stressed that the community could not afford to wait while families remain displaced.

Cleanup efforts are now underway as residents remove debris, salvage what they can, and prepare to rebuild their homes. Community leaders say restoring Chavat Gilad is not only about replacing what was lost, but also about sending a message that terror will not force Jewish communities from their homes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)