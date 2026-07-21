SAFE ZONE: IDF Launches Pilot With U.S. And Lebanese Army In Southern Lebanon

The IDF has launched a new “Safe Zone” pilot program in southern Lebanon in coordination with the U.S. military and the Lebanese Army, marking a significant step in efforts to transfer security responsibilities while maintaining pressure on Hezbollah.

According to the IDF, Israeli forces will reposition in one of three designated pilot areas to allow the Lebanese Army to assume responsibility for local security operations. The move is being carried out under the direction of Israel’s political leadership and in coordination with U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and Lebanese military officials.

Israeli officials described the initiative as a major test of the Lebanese Army’s ability to serve as the sole armed authority in the pilot areas. The program is intended to support the broader goal of disarming Hezbollah of its illegal weapons while ensuring the Lebanese military can maintain security.

The pilot will be overseen through a U.S.-led monitoring mechanism. The IDF said it will continue to enforce the ceasefire agreement, respond decisively to any Hezbollah violations, and coordinate closely with the American oversight team if breaches occur.

The military emphasized that Israel will retain full freedom of operation and the right to self-defense throughout the process. It added that IDF forces will remain in the security zone for as long as necessary to protect northern Israeli communities and eliminate emerging threats.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)