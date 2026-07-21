Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

SAFE ZONE: IDF Launches Pilot With U.S. And Lebanese Army In Southern Lebanon

IDF troops operate at the Litani River in southern Lebanon, in a handout photo published by the military on May 12, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

The IDF has launched a new “Safe Zone” pilot program in southern Lebanon in coordination with the U.S. military and the Lebanese Army, marking a significant step in efforts to transfer security responsibilities while maintaining pressure on Hezbollah.

According to the IDF, Israeli forces will reposition in one of three designated pilot areas to allow the Lebanese Army to assume responsibility for local security operations. The move is being carried out under the direction of Israel’s political leadership and in coordination with U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and Lebanese military officials.

Israeli officials described the initiative as a major test of the Lebanese Army’s ability to serve as the sole armed authority in the pilot areas. The program is intended to support the broader goal of disarming Hezbollah of its illegal weapons while ensuring the Lebanese military can maintain security.

The pilot will be overseen through a U.S.-led monitoring mechanism. The IDF said it will continue to enforce the ceasefire agreement, respond decisively to any Hezbollah violations, and coordinate closely with the American oversight team if breaches occur.

The military emphasized that Israel will retain full freedom of operation and the right to self-defense throughout the process. It added that IDF forces will remain in the security zone for as long as necessary to protect northern Israeli communities and eliminate emerging threats.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

EUROPEAN PLOT: Report Says Hamas Planned “European October 7” Attacks On Jewish, Israeli Targets

NEW BARRIER: Israel Expands Security Line Across Central Gaza

NETANYAHU: “‘We Will Die And Not Enlist’ Is A Terrible Statement”

HATE IN FLATBUSH: Jewish Man Suffers Fractured Hip in Suspected Anti-Semitic Assault; Flatbush Shomrim and NYPD Investigating {VIDEO}

Ben Gurion Airport Warns Additional U.S. Tanker Aircraft Could Force Flight Cancellations

PICKAXE MOUNTAIN: Why Iran’s Deep Underground Nuclear Site Has Yet To Be Struck

Ben Gurion Airport Prepared To Stay Open Even During Missile Attacks, Officials Say

TEHRAN’S MOVE: Iran Initiated Ceasefire Proposal as U.S. Demands Longer Halt

Yair Golan Calls Haredim “Parasites” In Leaked Recording, Compares Them To Palestinians

Smotrich Acknowledges: Chareidim Are Not The Reason For The Burden On Reservists