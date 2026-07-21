YERUSHALAYIM: Toldos Aharon Approves New Bais Medrash Project By Overwhelming Majority

After months of discussion and preparation, the Toldos Aharon Chassidus has overwhelmingly voted to move forward with the construction of its new central Bais Medrash on Meah Shearim Street in Yerushalayim.

The decision was made through a historic community-wide referendum after the building fund committee asked members to determine whether the ambitious project should proceed. The vote came amid concerns over the global economic slowdown, increasing difficulty raising donations overseas, and the weakening U.S. dollar, all of which could require members in Eretz Yisroel to shoulder a significantly larger share of the project’s cost than originally anticipated.

Before the vote, the committee informed the community that once demolition of the current Bais Medrash began, there would be no practical way to halt the project. It also pledged that if a majority voted against proceeding, the entire project would be canceled and all donations collected for the new building would be returned.

The vote was conducted under the supervision of the Chassidus’ Dayanim and Rabbanim, who oversaw the counting of ballots and certified the results.

When the ballots were counted, 83 percent of voters supported moving ahead with construction, while 17 percent favored postponing the project.

YWN has learned that the Toldos Aharon Rebbe, who is currently in Hungary for a period of rest, was informed of the results and expressed satisfaction with the community’s decision before giving his blessing for the project to proceed.

Preparations are now underway for construction to begin, b’ezras Hashem, immediately after the upcoming Yomim Tovim of Tishrei.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)