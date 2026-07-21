PONEVEZH ROSH YESHIVA: Skip The Hiking Trails, Strengthen Others Through Torah Instead

As yeshiva students prepare to leave for Bein Hazmanim after Tisha B’Av, the Rosh Yeshiva of Ponevezh, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Levy, delivered a passionate message urging talmidim to safeguard their conduct and avoid situations that could lead to a Chillul Hashem.

Speaking at the conclusion of the final general shiur of the zman, Rav Levy warned that today’s atmosphere has placed bnei Torah under intense public scrutiny.

“People are looking for flaws in bnei Torah,” he said. “They examine a ben Torah the way someone inspects an esrog, searching for even the smallest imperfection. If they find one weakness, they use it to discredit everything.”

Because of that reality, Rav Levy urged talmidim to avoid places where they are likely to encounter those hostile to Torah and religion, saying this is especially important at a time when the Torah world faces increasing pressure over the draft issue and public incitement against yeshiva students.

He specifically discouraged students from spending Bein Hazmanim hiking in popular nature reserves such as Nachal Amud and the Meshushim, saying there is little value in such trips.

“Believe me,” he said. “I’ve been there. There’s nothing to look for. It’s just dangerous, and all you do is sweat.”

Instead, Rav Levy encouraged students looking for a change of pace to volunteer through Lev L’Achim, learning Torah with Jews seeking to strengthen their Yiddishkeit.

“There are many people waiting for someone to learn with them,” he said. “Don’t argue with them. Just sit together in an air-conditioned Beis Medrash, with a few candies and refreshments, and learn Mishnayos or Gemara in a pleasant and understandable way. Through that, you will make a Kiddush Hashem.”

Rav Levy also noted that he is continuing the practice of his late father-in-law, Maran HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein zt”l, by delivering daily shiurim throughout Bein Hazmanim. This year, he will continue his regular daily shiur in Maseches Bava Basra without interruption.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)