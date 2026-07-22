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LONG-RANGE ELECTRONIC WARFARE: Israel Unveils New ELLYON Intelligence Aircraft

Israel Aerospace Industries has unveiled ELLYON, a new multi-mission aircraft capable of gathering intelligence, jamming enemy radar and communications networks, and conducting electronic warfare from hundreds of kilometers away.

The platform combines electronic attack, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance capabilities aboard a large business jet. It is designed to collect and analyze intelligence while simultaneously disrupting hostile radar, communications and integrated air-defense systems.

ELLYON is equipped with signal-intelligence technology, long-range synthetic-aperture radar, moving-target detection systems, electro-optical sensors and wide-band satellite communications. An AI-powered mission-management system processes information gathered by the aircraft, produces assessments and transmits them in real time to command centers, ground stations and other aircraft.

The aircraft can conduct radar and communications jamming during the same mission in which it gathers intelligence, allowing crews to coordinate electronic attacks against multiple threats without relying on separate aircraft. Its electronic-attack suite can operate across a broad range of frequencies against both airborne and ground-based systems.

ELLYON also carries a self-protection system that can detect threats, issue warnings and activate electronic countermeasures. IAI said the platform was designed for installation on several types of large business jets and that its component technologies have already undergone operational testing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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