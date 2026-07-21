Antisemite NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Obsessed With “War Criminal” Netanyahu, Admits He Lacks Authority to Arrest Him [VIDEO]

New York City Socialist Antisemite Mayor Zohran Mamdani continues to embarrass himself and the city he was elected to lead. In a video statement released Tuesday evening, Mamdani was forced to admit that he lacks any legal authority to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — yet he still unleashed a venomous attack on the Israeli leader, labeling him a “war criminal” and declaring him persona non grata in New York.

Mamdani, who made arresting Netanyahu a centerpiece of his campaign, backtracked after his own legal team reportedly reviewed the issue. He stated:

“It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant. The federal government, however, does, and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant.”

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He added defiantly: “Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large.”

This latest episode highlights Mamdani’s disturbing fixation on Israel and the Jewish state’s prime minister while he ignores far more pressing crises facing New Yorkers — including rampant crime, illegal immigration, and his own pathetic broken campaign promises on free buses and free groceries.

Where is Mamdani’s outrage over the Iranian regime’s slaughter of tens of thousands of protesters on the streets of Tehran and other cities? While he obsesses over a non-binding ICC warrant that the United States does not even recognize, he has remained largely silent on the brutal repression of innocent Iranians fighting for basic freedoms.

Mamdani’s grandstanding is utterly ridiculous. A city mayor has zero authority over foreign heads of state or international diplomacy. President Donald Trump made the situation crystal clear, declaring that Netanyahu “will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, delivered a fitting rebuke: “You were elected to serve New Yorkers, not Hamas’ propaganda. Do your job!”

Mamdani’s pattern is now unmistakable. He rails against Israel and Jewish self-defense while turning a blind eye to real threats facing the Jewish community in New York and the everyday struggles of city residents. His selective outrage — loud on Israel, mute on Iran and local failures — speaks volumes about where his true allegiances lie.

Zohran is OK with Xi, Putin and the Ayatollah, it’s just the Jews he hates.

Why won’t Mamdani simply admit that he is a raging antisemite and jihad lover (like his wife has been exposed to be – with her social media posts celebrating the October 7 massacre)?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)