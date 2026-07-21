Antisemite NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Obsessed With “War Criminal” Netanyahu, Admits He Lacks Authority to Arrest Him [VIDEO]

New York City Socialist Antisemite Mayor Zohran Mamdani continues to embarrass himself and the city he was elected to lead. In a video statement released Tuesday evening, Mamdani was forced to admit that he lacks any legal authority to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — yet he still unleashed a venomous attack on the Israeli leader, labeling him a “war criminal” and declaring him persona non grata in New York.
Mamdani, who made arresting Netanyahu a centerpiece of his campaign, backtracked after his own legal team reportedly reviewed the issue. He stated:
“It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant. The federal government, however, does, and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant.”
He added defiantly: “Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large.”
This latest episode highlights Mamdani’s disturbing fixation on Israel and the Jewish state’s prime minister while he ignores far more pressing crises facing New Yorkers — including rampant crime, illegal immigration, and his own pathetic broken campaign promises on free buses and free groceries.
Where is Mamdani’s outrage over the Iranian regime’s slaughter of tens of thousands of protesters on the streets of Tehran and other cities? While he obsesses over a non-binding ICC warrant that the United States does not even recognize, he has remained largely silent on the brutal repression of innocent Iranians fighting for basic freedoms.
Mamdani’s grandstanding is utterly ridiculous. A city mayor has zero authority over foreign heads of state or international diplomacy. President Donald Trump made the situation crystal clear, declaring that Netanyahu “will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form.”
Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, delivered a fitting rebuke: “You were elected to serve New Yorkers, not Hamas’ propaganda. Do your job!”
Mamdani’s pattern is now unmistakable. He rails against Israel and Jewish self-defense while turning a blind eye to real threats facing the Jewish community in New York and the everyday struggles of city residents. His selective outrage — loud on Israel, mute on Iran and local failures — speaks volumes about where his true allegiances lie.
Zohran is OK with Xi, Putin and the Ayatollah, it’s just the Jews he hates.
Why won’t Mamdani simply admit that he is a raging antisemite and jihad lover (like his wife has been exposed to be – with her social media posts celebrating the October 7 massacre)?
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
9 Responses
What exactly do you expect from a leftist Muslim mayor? That he should be pro-israel and protect the Jewish Community here. Come on we’re not that stupid stop trying to play the logical arguments card as if that’s what he’s unaware of
Who cares.
If the pork eating Netanyahu is sent to The Hague, it will be no loss.
For me, the worst part is not what this sorry excuse for vermin (vermin everywhere, please forgive my insult) spews, but the fact that it goes unchecked. We just sit here and take it. This is not incitement? Libels? To serve as the mouthpiece of Hamas carries no consequences? I guess that’s what being Jewish is all about. Our blood has always been, and will always be hefker.
It was always about this anti-Semite’s theatrics to an X-rated show.
How appropriate right before Tisha Bav! As we will say tonight ”כל רעיה בגדו בה היו לה לאויבים”. Just as the Jews in Germany felt comfortable, As did the Jews in Spain, morocco and many other countries. We cannot rely on the USA to keep us safe. We must realize that אין לנו להישען אלא על אבינו שבשמים!
UJMZ. -Who cares if Netanyahu is dragged to the Hague?? I care. And milions of yidden care. And actually millions of others, who are horrified by the miscarriage of justice the ICC represents in the world. If you are Jewish, then YOU are also on the bench of the accused. So dont say shalom alaich nafshi, I’m safe here. You and all of us aren’t. Especially with this evil voice brazenly hijacking the seat that represents all NY residents, and turning it into a mouthpiece for savage terrorists. And how do you have the courage to maliciously slander any Yid as oichel treifos? Have you gone out for lunch with him?
BasE: He has many times, in public, shamelessly eaten treif.
He deserves no symathy,
UJM; Don’t do the L-rd’s work by worrying about the prime minister’s gastronomic experiences. Your concern should be that you are careful about your identity as a Yid and the security of your Jewish brethren, the world over. And speaking ill of any Jew, particularly a man who has the Jewish people’s interests as his top priority, it’s just not appropriate.Especially on the eve of the saddest day of the year which commemorates the destruction, which was a result of sinas chinam.
ujm: it’s a bad sign for all of us, because the world will not see him in Hague for eating pork, he will be seen in Hague for being a prolific Jew. It will cheapen the blood of many many Jews.