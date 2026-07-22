WAR COSTS: Hegseth Says Iran Conflict Has Cost U.S. $37.5 Billion, Warns Total Will Climb

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told senators Tuesday that the war with Iran has already cost the United States $37.5 billion, warning that the final price tag is expected to rise significantly as military operations continue.

Testifying before the Senate, Hegseth said the Trump administration is seeking nearly twice that amount in additional funding to sustain operations in the coming months. The Pentagon is requesting roughly $70 billion in emergency defense funding to cover ongoing combat costs, replenish weapons stockpiles, and expand the military, along with another $46 billion to increase production of precision-guided munitions, advanced missiles, and counter-drone systems.

According to NBC, an internal Pentagon assessment estimates the total cost of the war could ultimately reach between $80 billion and $100 billion, with the conflict costing the U.S. roughly $900 million per day. The first 100 hours of fighting alone reportedly cost approximately $3.7 billion.

The figures have sparked criticism from Democrats on Capitol Hill. During the hearing, Sen. Gary Peters accused the administration of seeking a “blank check” from Congress, questioning how its strategy differs from previous U.S. military engagements in the Middle East after, in his view, failing to achieve a decisive victory.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)