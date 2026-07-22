COURT BATTLE: Government Urges High Court Not to Order October 7 State Inquiry

The Israeli government on Wednesday urged the High Court of Justice not to intervene in the dispute over establishing a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attacks, arguing that the politically sensitive issue should not be decided during an election period, Kan News reported.

In its formal response to petitions demanding the establishment of a commission, the government said its proposed legislation was halted following the dissolution of the Knesset. The bill, which passed its first reading, would create a government-backed “national-state” commission composed of political appointees rather than a traditional state commission of inquiry. The government said it intends to complete the legislation after the 26th Knesset is formed.

“Under these circumstances, it is not appropriate for the court to rule on this issue or intervene at this stage,” the government wrote, citing previous court decisions. “Precisely at this time, on the eve of elections, the court should act with restraint. This is a politically sensitive period, and the court must carefully consider the possible impact of its ruling on public sentiment.”

The October Council, which represents bereaved families from the October 7 attacks, sharply condemned the government’s response. “The Israeli government revealed the truth today: For months, it asked the court for more time, while its sole objective was to deceive everyone and never investigate,” the group said.

“While the bereaved families, the hostages and the victims of October 7 waited for the truth, the government planned to blind them and the entire country in the hope that time would cause people to forget the greatest disaster in the country’s history,” the council added. “The investigation, the truth and the necessary correction will come. No one will succeed in escaping them. We will make sure of that.”

The Movement for Quality Government, one of the petitioners, also urged the court to intervene immediately. “We ask the court not to allow the government to continue obstructing the investigation into the greatest disaster in the country’s history,” the organization said, calling for the immediate establishment of a state commission headed by a judge.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)