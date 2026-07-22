TERRORISTS IN UNIFORM: IDF Exposes Gaza Soccer Players, Coaches and FIFA Referee as Hamas and Islamic Jihad Members

The IDF on Wednesday released the identities of Gaza soccer players, coaches and referees who were presented internationally solely as athletes or civilians, but whom Israeli intelligence identified as members of the military wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The disclosure came in response to an international campaign accusing Israel of deliberately targeting Palestinian athletes during the war. The IDF said those allegations ignored the organizational affiliations and operational roles of individuals who were eliminated, portraying them only through their involvement in soccer.

Among those identified were soccer players who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre, commanders in Hamas and Islamic Jihad units, an anti-tank terrorist and an international FIFA referee affiliated with Islamic Jihad.

The IDF identified the individuals as:

Mohammed Mohammed Hassan Barakat, a soccer player and Islamic Jihad terrorist who infiltrated Israel on October 7.

Mahmoud Kamal Mohammad Ali Al-Rifi, a soccer player and company commander in Hamas’ aerial array.

Mohammed Mansour, a soccer player and coach who served as deputy commander of Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion and infiltrated Israel on October 7.

Ahmed Mohammed Hassan Abu Al-Atta, a soccer player and Islamic Jihad platoon commander.

Abdullah Riyadh Abdullah Khattab, a soccer player and member of Islamic Jihad’s anti-tank array.

Mohammed Sami Mohammed Khattab, an international FIFA referee and Islamic Jihad terrorist in the Central Camps Brigade.

Ali Mahmoud Ahmed Al-Kurd, a soccer player and coach who served as an Islamic Jihad platoon commander in Rafah.

Mohammad Emad Ata Hussouna, a soccer player and Hamas terrorist who infiltrated Israel on October 7.

Tariq Ziad Hussein Al-Hour, a soccer player and member of Hamas’ military wing.

Mohammed Ziad Hussein Al-Hour, a soccer player and platoon commander in Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion.

Mahmoud Osama Al-Jazzar, a soccer player and Islamic Jihad combat terrorist.

Mohammad Nidal Mohammed Al-Hawajri, a soccer player and combat commander in Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion.

The IDF said the accusations are part of a broader effort to portray terrorists eliminated during the war as journalists, aid workers, athletes and other civilian professionals while concealing their involvement in terrorist activity. It said it will continue publishing similar information to expose what it described as the full facts.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)