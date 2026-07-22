NO NORMALIZATION REQUIRED: U.S. Officially Signs 30-Year Saudi Nuclear Deal

The Trump administration has officially signed a 30-year agreement to help Saudi Arabia develop a civilian nuclear program, dropping the previous U.S. demand that Riyadh normalize relations with Israel as a condition for American assistance.

The agreement, reached in October 2025 and finalized earlier this month, allows U.S. companies to participate in Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear program. Riyadh will initially purchase low-enriched uranium from the United States, while a two-year study will determine whether it may eventually enrich uranium domestically.

Any Saudi enrichment facility would reportedly operate under a tightly controlled “black box” system intended to prevent access to sensitive technology. If Washington ultimately rejects domestic enrichment, Saudi Arabia would be barred for 10 years from pursuing it independently or receiving enrichment assistance from another country.

The deal does not require Riyadh to permanently renounce uranium enrichment or accept the International Atomic Energy Agency’s stricter Additional Protocol. Saudi objections reportedly include concern that inspectors could seek access to sensitive locations, including Mecca and royal palaces.

The agreement has raised concern among nonproliferation experts, who warn that it could encourage the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Egypt to seek similarly lenient terms. Henry Sokolski, executive director of the Nonproliferation Policy Education Center, warned that other regional powers could follow Saudi Arabia’s lead and called hopes for a positive outcome “delusional.”

Israel has also expressed concern, particularly over Washington’s decision to abandon the normalization requirement. Senior Israeli officials said the move reduces Israel’s leverage over Riyadh and reflects a broader erosion of Jerusalem’s standing with the Trump administration.

The officials also pointed to other U.S. decisions viewed negatively in Israel, including efforts to advance the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey and Washington’s willingness, during negotiations with Iran, to set aside Israeli concerns over Tehran’s ballistic missile program and continued support for terrorist organizations and militias across the Middle East.

The agreement must still be submitted to Congress for review. Lawmakers could attempt to block it, but overriding a presidential veto would require a two-thirds majority.

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