GAZA AID DISPUTE: COGAT Rejects IPC Food-Security Report

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories rejected a new Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report warning that 1.4 million people in Gaza, or 67% of the population, could face crisis-level or worse food insecurity between July and December.

The IPC report also projected that 74,200 children between six and 59 months old could suffer acute malnutrition through April 2027, including 11,432 severe cases. At the same time, the organization acknowledged that Gaza’s overall food-security classification had improved from Phase 4 to Phase 3 since December.

COGAT said the report relied on flawed methodology and selective data, arguing that its conclusions did not reflect the current humanitarian situation. The agency said 1.6 million tons of food have entered Gaza since the ceasefire began and that daily water supplies exceed international standards.

COGAT added that 18 field hospitals have entered Gaza with medicine and medical supplies, while hospitals have returned to approximately 85% capacity. It said the latest figures demonstrate significant improvements in food, water and medical access that were not adequately reflected in the IPC’s conclusions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)