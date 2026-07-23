ISRAEL ON HIGH ALERT: Intelligence Warns Iran May Strike First; Netanyahu Convenes Security Cabinet

Israel’s security establishment is preparing for the possibility that Iran could launch a direct attack on Israel in the coming days, prompting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to convene his inner security cabinet on Friday in an unusual meeting amid heightened regional tensions.

According to Israeli media reports citing Western intelligence assessments, Tehran may seek to ignite a broader regional conflict by striking Israel first, believing Jerusalem is reluctant to reenter a large-scale military confrontation at this stage. Intelligence officials also believe Iran may try to exploit perceived strains in recent U.S.-Israel relations.

The high-level cabinet meeting is expected to focus on updated intelligence, operational readiness, and potential Israeli responses should Iran attempt to seize what officials view as a tactical or diplomatic opening.

The assessments come as President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is nearing a decision on Iran and is considering a military operation even larger than previous U.S. strikes.

“We are fully prepared,” Trump said, adding that Israel could join the operation “within two minutes” if requested, while emphasizing that “we don’t need anybody.”

Defense Minister Katz also issued a warning after Tisha B’Av, saying Israel is prepared for every scenario.

“If Iran attacks Israel,” Katz said, “it will suffer a crushing blow.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command continued its military campaign against Iran, completing another round of strikes overnight targeting military infrastructure, including missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance assets, air defense systems, and advanced naval capabilities. U.S. forces also reportedly struck the Shalamcheh border crossing connecting Iran’s Khuzestan Province with southern Iraq.

Israeli defense officials continue to closely monitor developments, with the security cabinet expected to determine Israel’s strategic course should Iran choose to escalate the conflict.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)