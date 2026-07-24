PROTECTION RACKET: Pakistan Army Chief Used Secret Oil Venture To Shield Saudi Arabia From Iran

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, used a private oil transport venture linked to IRGC chief Ahmad Vahidi to secure an agreement under which Iran halted attacks on Saudi Arabia, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

The agreement was reached in late March, during the early weeks of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Munir reportedly leveraged the continued operation of a company tied to both military chiefs that has been transporting oil from Iran to Pakistan since late last year.

After Iran fired a missile at Saudi Arabia over the weekend, Munir warned Vahidi that the attack could jeopardize their joint venture. No further missiles have been fired at Saudi Arabia since, the report said.

A Middle Eastern diplomat criticized the arrangement, saying it effectively legitimized Iran’s protection racket by allowing Tehran to demand financial or economic concessions from regional countries seeking to avoid being targeted.

Pakistan is also reportedly seeking to strengthen its relationship with Saudi Arabia and make Riyadh more dependent on Islamabad.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)