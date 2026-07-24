Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

PROTECTION RACKET: Pakistan Army Chief Used Secret Oil Venture To Shield Saudi Arabia From Iran

FILE - Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (AP Photo/Evelyn Hockstein, Pool, File)

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, used a private oil transport venture linked to IRGC chief Ahmad Vahidi to secure an agreement under which Iran halted attacks on Saudi Arabia, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

The agreement was reached in late March, during the early weeks of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Munir reportedly leveraged the continued operation of a company tied to both military chiefs that has been transporting oil from Iran to Pakistan since late last year.

After Iran fired a missile at Saudi Arabia over the weekend, Munir warned Vahidi that the attack could jeopardize their joint venture. No further missiles have been fired at Saudi Arabia since, the report said.

A Middle Eastern diplomat criticized the arrangement, saying it effectively legitimized Iran’s protection racket by allowing Tehran to demand financial or economic concessions from regional countries seeking to avoid being targeted.

Pakistan is also reportedly seeking to strengthen its relationship with Saudi Arabia and make Riyadh more dependent on Islamabad.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

ALL BARK, NO BACKBONE: Mamdani Ignored Warnings, Threatened Netanyahu — Then Folded When Reality Hit

IRAN AT THE BRINK: Trump Weighs Massive Escalation As U.S. Intelligence Warns New Leader May Pursue Nuclear Bomb

GOOD RIDDANCE: ICC Prosecutor Who Targeted Netanyahu And Gallant Becomes First Ever Fired From Office

PROTECTION RACKET: Pakistan Army Chief Used Secret Oil Venture To Shield Saudi Arabia From Iran

PATIENCE WEARING THIN: Trump Grows Skeptical Of Diplomacy As Iran War Drags On

Op-Ed: The Mamdani Mask Is Off: Two Minutes That Revealed Everything

MIRACLE RESCUE: Missing 4-Year-Old Found Alive After Massive Search

MISSING 4-YEAR-OLD YUVAL KOGAN: Search Effort Intensifies With New Maritime Resources

IRAN SANCTIONS: Trump Says Frozen Iranian Assets Will Pay For Shipping Damage

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Arab Sheikh Murders Israeli Near Havat Gilad, 2 Injured, 1 Critically