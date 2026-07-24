TERROR IN ISRAEL: Arab Sheikh Murders Israeli Near Havat Gilad, 2 Injured, 1 Critically

An Israeli man was killed, and two others were seriously wounded in a lynching and shooting attack in the Shomron on Friday morning.

The incident began when dozens of Arabs attacked a group of Israeli hikers near the Palestinian village of Tell. A community security coordinator arrived at the scene, and one of the Arab terrorists seized his weapon and began firing at the Jews.

According to eyewitness accounts from the hikers, the sheikh of the village of Tell was the one who seized the weapon and carried out the deadly shooting. IDF soldiers who arrived at the scene opened fire and killed the terrorist.

Magen David Adom said that after resuscitation efforts, one of the wounded was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were critically and seriously wounded and were evacuated by helicopter to the hospital.

The murdered victim was later identified as Benayahu Mellet, H’yd, a 32-year-old father of two and member of Havat Gilad’s civilian security response team. He died a hero after rushing to the scene to protect the Israeli hikers from the group of Arab lynchers.

A security cordon was imposed on the village of Tell and on several entrances to the city of Shechem as part of the ongoing security operation in the area.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the attack, saying: “We will act with full force against the terrorists and those who sent them, and we will not allow terrorism in Judea and Samaria to raise its head.”

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu convened Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir for a security consultation on Israel’s response to the attack. Zamir later announced that he ordered additional troops to be deployed to the Shomron following the severe terror attack.

The hikers made serious accusations against the IDF soldiers, saying they could have prevented the attack but failed to do so. About 60 civilians were participating in the hike, which they said had been coordinated in advance with security authorities. When dozens of Arabs surrounded them from three directions and began attacking them, the soldiers who arrived at the scene refused to open fire, only doing so after the terrorist grabbed the civilian guard’s gun and began shooting.

The hikers said: “Dozens of Arabs from the village of Tel began attacking us and throwing stones. Only at that stage did a single soldier arrive at the scene, while the two other soldiers who were with him apparently delayed on the way.”

The hikers said the Arabs began surrounding the group from three directions while the hikers attempted to withdraw toward the Gilad Road. “At that point, two armed civilians from our group fired in self-defense, but they fired sparingly because each had only one magazine,” they said. “The soldier, who was wearing a full combat vest, refused to fire.”

“The Arabs continued advancing and surrounded the group as we tried to descend the mountainside. By then, the number of Arabs at the scene had grown to hundreds. A few minutes later, a military jeep arrived. Two minutes after that, two civilian security personnel from Havat Gilad also arrived.

“Despite the arrival of the force, the soldiers stood to the side and refused to fire. Left with no alternative, the civilian security personnel tried to push back the Arab mob and fired a few warning shots into the air, but without success. Unarmed civilians also tried to help defend the group.

“Amid the chaos, one of the Arabs—a sheikh from the village—seized the weapon of one of the civilian security personnel and opened fire. Only at that point did the soldiers return fire.”

The attack comes shortly after the major fire that struck Havat Gilad last Shabbos, in which 13 homes were completely destroyed, and dozens of families were left without shelter. Following the fire, two Palestinian suspects were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the arson, and police recognized the incident as a terrorist attack.

Havat Gilad was established in memory of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, Hy”d, who was murdered in a shooting attack in January 2018. The home of his almanah and six children was burned down during the fire.

Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council chairman Yisrael Ganz said: “The area is burning—literally and figuratively. The wave of arson, attempted terror attacks, and the ongoing incitement by the Palestinian Authority are all part of a single campaign aimed at harming the communities and the citizens of Israel. These are not isolated incidents, but planned and ongoing terrorism.”

He added: “Judea and Samaria is not a secondary arena. It is a central front for the State of Israel, and policy here must change accordingly: launch a broad operation against terrorist strongholds, exact a heavy price from everyone involved in terrorism or incitement, and stop treating these attacks as routine. We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and strengthen the hands of the security forces, community security coordinators, and the pioneering farmers who stand on the front lines and protect the citizens of Israel with their own bodies every day.”

Member of the Security Cabinet, Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, responded: “This is a difficult morning near Havat Gilad. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim, pray for the recovery of those wounded in the attack, and embrace the residents and hikers.

“We cannot allow the erosion of deterrence and the growing boldness of our enemies in recent weeks against the pioneers of the communities and the farms to become the norm. I call on the IDF to act forcefully against the village from which the terrorists came and its surroundings, and to restore governance and deterrence.

“The residents of the farms and the heroic pioneers of the communities are the protective wall of the State of Israel. We will continue to strengthen and honor them for their steadfast commitment to our presence in the Land of Israel in the face of Arab terrorism.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)