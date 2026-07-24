IRAN THREAT: IRGC Urges Public To Report Locations Of U.S. Troops

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has called on the public to help identify the locations of U.S. military personnel across the Middle East, urging civilians to report the whereabouts of what it described as “occupying American forces.”

In a statement, the IRGC instructed people to submit information through its official Telegram channel or via the “Contact Us” page on its website.

The IRGC also warned civilians to remain at least 500 meters (about 1,640 feet) away from any location where U.S. troops are present, a warning widely seen as signaling the possibility of future attacks targeting American forces in the region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)