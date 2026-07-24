UK WARNING: Britain Says It’s Ready To Defend Itself After Iranian Threat

Britain says its armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to target British military bases used by the United States for strikes against Iran.

The IRGC warned that any British base used to support U.S. operations would become a “legitimate military target.” The threat follows Britain’s decision to allow the U.S. to use military facilities, including Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean and RAF Fairford, for what London has described as defensive operations against Iran.

A British government spokesperson responded that the UK’s military stands ready to protect the nation against any threat, both at home and abroad, and will work alongside NATO allies using air and missile defense capabilities if necessary.

According to reports, the British bases are being used to provide logistical and strategic support for U.S. operations, including efforts to counter Iranian missile threats and protect commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)