ARCHAEOLOGICAL DISCOVERY: Rare Royal Seals Unearthed In Ir David Excavation

Israeli archaeologists have uncovered rare seal impressions and other remarkable artifacts from the final days of the Kingdom of Yehudah during ongoing excavations at the Givati Parking Lot in Ir David, shedding new light on Yerushalayim’s destruction by the Babylonians.

The excavation, led by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), revealed charred wooden beams, collapsed floors, shattered storage jars, burned wheat, and thick layers of ash — dramatic evidence of the destruction of the city during the Churban Bayis Rishon.

Among the most significant discoveries are seal impressions bearing the names “Akar ben Matanyahu” and “Belonging to Netanel, servant of the king,” providing rare evidence of officials who served in the royal administration during the final years of the Kingdom of Yehudah.

Archaeologists also uncovered dozens of storage jars, many stamped with a six-petaled rosette symbol associated with the royal administrative system. Laboratory analysis found the vessels once contained wine and olive oil, with some also preserving traces of vanilla, suggesting luxury imports reached Yerushalayim through long-distance trade routes connecting the region with southern Arabia, East Africa, and India.

Researchers also found pottery fragments and small tin seal pieces, indicating an organized system for collecting and managing goods. Earlier excavations at the site uncovered public buildings destroyed by intense fires that reached temperatures of approximately 600°C (1,112°F).

The Israel Antiquities Authority announced the discoveries on Tisha B’Av, the day commemorating the destruction of both the First and Second Batei Mikdash.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)