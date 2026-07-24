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HORMUZ COALITION: U.S. And U.K. Plan High-Level London Conference

A boat sails past a tanker anchored on the Strait of Hormuz off the coast Qeshm island, Iran, April 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Asghar Besharati, File)

The United States and United Kingdom are planning a high-level meeting in London next week to discuss forming an international coalition to protect commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reports. The proposed gathering could include defense ministers and senior military commanders from Western and regional countries.

The date and itinerary have not yet been finalized, but Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine could attend. Washington is reportedly seeking allied contributions including minesweeping vessels, naval ships and drones to help secure shipping lanes.

The effort comes as the U.S. looks for a path toward reopening the strait, a key part of any strategy to end the war with Iran and stabilize global energy markets. Iran has not attacked commercial ships over the past four days, though U.S. officials disagree over whether Tehran’s ability to resume such attacks has been eliminated.

Talks involving Oman, Iran and Qatar previously failed to produce an agreement, but an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday to renew negotiations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would continue defending its interests in the strait and accused Washington of pursuing the wrong approach.

One European diplomat told Axios that the U.S. is seeking allied assistance as it looks for a way out of the conflict. Several countries have reportedly made clear that fighting in the strait must first subside before they would participate in an international maritime mission.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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