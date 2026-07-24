GULF STATES STRIKE BACK: Bahrain And Kuwait Secretly Bombed Iranian Military Sites

Bahrain and Kuwait secretly deployed fighter jets to strike military targets inside Iran earlier this month, marking their first direct attacks against Tehran during the ongoing war, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The strikes targeted drone and missile storage depots and other military sites. The United Arab Emirates provided intelligence on the targets and defensive air cover during the operation, reflecting growing military cooperation among Arab Gulf states confronting Iran.

Iran has repeatedly targeted Bahrain and Kuwait, both of which host major U.S. military bases. Despite their relatively small air forces, officials in the two Gulf countries reportedly concluded that they could no longer allow Tehran to attack them without a direct response.

The strikes come as Gulf governments face mounting economic and security pressure from the prolonged conflict. Iran’s control over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has severely disrupted oil exports, while Houthi attacks and a blockade in the Red Sea have created an additional threat to regional trade. Tourism and investment have also suffered.

Saudi Arabia previously joined the UAE in attacking Iran but is now reassessing its position, while Oman and Qatar have continued seeking to avoid direct confrontation. Gulf governments are increasingly debating whether stronger military action will be necessary to reopen critical shipping routes and deter further Iranian attacks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)