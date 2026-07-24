ALL BARK, NO BACKBONE: Mamdani Ignored Warnings, Threatened Netanyahu — Then Folded When Reality Hit

Outside advisers urged Zohran Mamdani during his 2025 mayoral campaign to stop publicly threatening to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that the reckless pledge was a distraction that could place him in a politically and legally difficult position Politico reports.

At least two advisers delivered the warning well before Mamdani took office, with one explaining that the issue would “put him in a tough position.” Mamdani nevertheless continued repeating the threat, apparently deciding that anti-Israel grandstanding was more valuable than confronting the obvious limits of a New York City mayor’s authority.

The warning proved well-founded. After months of tough talk, Mamdani was ultimately forced to acknowledge that New York City cannot execute the International Criminal Court’s warrant against Netanyahu and shifted responsibility to the federal government. The United States is not a member of the ICC, and President Trump has made clear that Netanyahu will not be arrested while visiting the country.

Rather than quietly admit that his campaign promise was never realistic, Mamdani released another theatrical video denouncing Netanyahu and encouraging opposition to his expected visit. The spectacle offered Mamdani another opportunity to satisfy his anti-Israel base, but it also underscored precisely what his advisers had reportedly warned him about: the pledge created a needless diplomatic controversy that he lacked the power to carry out.

The disclosure raises a simple question: If Mamdani’s own advisers understood during the campaign that the arrest threat was legally dubious and politically dangerous, why did he continue making it? The apparent answer is that the slogan was useful during an election—even if the promise itself was little more than empty political theater.

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