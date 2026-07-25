GULF DIVIDE: Arab States Push To End Iran War But Clash Over Path To Peace

Gulf Arab states battered by Iranian retaliatory attacks are seeking an end to the expanding regional war, but longstanding rivalries and sharply different views over how to deal with Tehran are complicating efforts to present a unified diplomatic front, Politico reported.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman broadly agree that the fighting must end before it causes further destruction and economic instability across the region. However, some governments are more closely aligned with the U.S. campaign against Iran, while others favor a more cautious approach centered on negotiations and maintaining channels with Tehran.

The divisions have complicated attempts by Gulf leaders to develop a common proposal for ending the conflict. Countries that suffered direct Iranian attacks are demanding stronger guarantees that Tehran will no longer be able to threaten their territory, while others fear that placing overly severe conditions on Iran could prolong the fighting or make a diplomatic agreement impossible.

The dispute also reflects deeper tensions among the Gulf states over regional influence, security ties with Washington and their individual relationships with Iran. Those differences have repeatedly hindered cooperation despite the shared danger posed by a wider war.

The Gulf governments are now attempting to balance two competing goals: ending the hostilities as quickly as possible while ensuring that any agreement does not simply allow Iran to regroup and resume its attacks later.

A Republican aide familiar with the discussions said some Arab states are “more on the same page with the U.S. mission than others,” underscoring the difficulty of forming a single Gulf position as Washington continues its campaign against Tehran.

Despite the disagreements, officials across the region recognize that continued fighting threatens their cities, energy infrastructure and economies. Their challenge is reaching an agreement on what concessions should be demanded from Iran and what role the United States should play in enforcing any eventual settlement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)