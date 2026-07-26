BAHRAIN CALLS: Israeli President Herzog Speaks With Bahrain’s King Amid Reports of Gulf Strikes on Iran

President Isaac Herzog held a phone call Sunday with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, discussing the growing ties between Israel and Bahrain, the importance of the Abraham Accords, and recent developments across the Middle East. According to Herzog, the two leaders also emphasized the importance of regional cooperation and dialogue to strengthen security, stability, and prosperity.

The call, which was initiated by the Bahraini monarch, comes days after reports that Bahrain and Kuwait carried out military strikes against Iranian targets earlier this month. The Wall Street Journal reported that the strikes targeted missile depots, drone storage sites, and other military facilities, marking the first known direct military action by the two Gulf states against Iran.

According to the report, the United Arab Emirates provided intelligence and defensive air cover during the operation. The strikes reportedly came after Iran intensified attacks against Bahrain and Kuwait, both of which host U.S. military bases. Neither Bahrain nor Kuwait has officially confirmed the reported operation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)