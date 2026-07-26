ENFORCEMENT DISPUTE: Land Authority Investigators Summon Bnei Brak Rav Over Shul Demolition Case

Investigators from Israel’s Land Enforcement Authority arrived Sunday at the home of HaGaon HaRav Aharon Stern, rav of the Ziv Yehuda shtieblach in Bnei Brak’s Kiryat Herzog neighborhood, to summon him for questioning as part of the ongoing legal battle over the planned demolition of the shul complex.

Members of the kehillah say authorities are attempting to hold Rav Stern personally responsible for construction at the site, exposing him to potentially heavy fines. They argue the buildings were erected over many years through the collective efforts of neighborhood residents, not by the rav himself.

Following news of the investigators’ arrival, dozens of avreichim gathered outside Rav Stern’s home, where they recited tefillos in protest and spoke with the investigators, insisting that the rav was not responsible for the construction.

The development comes after more than four years of legal proceedings over the future of the Ziv Yehuda shtieblach. Appeals to both the District Court and the High Court of Justice were recently rejected, and the shul’s temporary prayer tents were dismantled earlier Sunday under court order. Rav Stern is expected to appear for questioning on Monday, accompanied by many members of the kehillah protesting the move.

The Ziv Yehuda shtieblach serves as a major makom tefillah for residents of Kiryat Herzog and northern Bnei Brak, operating around the clock.

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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)