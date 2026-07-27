26 IDF Battalions Deployed To Yehuda And Shomron Amid Fears Of Escalation

The IDF has significantly reinforced its forces across Yehuda and Shomron amid concerns over further deterioration in the security situation in the wake of the wave of terror incidents over the past few days.

As of Monday morning, 26 battalions are deployed throughout the region, while the IDF, Israel Police, and Shin Bet are investing considerable resources in an effort to restore calm.

Senior defense officials issued a stark warning, saying, “If we don’t succeed in the coming days, the situation will spiral out of control.”

Defense officials are also preparing to deploy additional forces to the area ahead of the Yamim Tovim.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)