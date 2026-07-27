Military Analyst: “We’re Closer To A War In The Shomron Than With Iran”

Ynet military commentator Yossi Yehoshua issued a dramatic warning about the security situation in the Shomron following a series of terror incidents over the past week and warnings of a possible intifada.

Speaking to Galey Yisrael, he said: “I’m going to take a risk and say that we’re closer to an explosion in Yehuda and Shomron than we are to a war with Iran. That’s how close we are….Yehuda and Shomron is boiling.”

“We’ve reached a record of 26 battalions deployed in Yehuda and Shomron. I can’t remember the last time there were 26 battalions there. Just to put that into perspective, during Operation Break the Wave, because of the terrorism at the time, we had 13 battalions.”

“After October 7, you don’t take risks,” he emphasized. “That’s why we’ve reached a record number of battalions.”