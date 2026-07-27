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ANTIQUITIES CRACKDOWN: Thousands Of Ancient Relics Seized, Suspect Arrested

Israeli security forces arrested a suspect in the Jordan Valley after uncovering thousands of archaeological artifacts allegedly obtained through illegal excavations in Judea and Samaria.

The operation was carried out by the Civil Administration’s Archaeology Unit together with Border Police officers and IDF troops in the Jericho area. The suspect was initially apprehended with a metal detector, digging equipment, and archaeological finds before being transferred for questioning.

Investigators later determined that the suspect had allegedly carried out illegal excavations in Area C and uncovered ancient coins. Based on intelligence gathered during the investigation, authorities searched the suspect’s home with the assistance of IDF soldiers from Battalion 47.

During the raid, investigators seized thousands of archaeological items dating to the Persian, Hellenistic, Hasmonean and other historical periods, along with additional metal detectors and excavation tools.

The suspect and the recovered artifacts were transferred to the Civil Administration’s Archaeology Unit for further investigation. Police said the operation marks another significant step in disrupting the illegal antiquities trade in Judea and Samaria.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

One Response

  1. It’s not just for money, the Palestinian’s are trying to destroy any evidence of our Jewish connection to the land.

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