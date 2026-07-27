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HOTEL FIRE: Major Blaze Erupts Near One Of Tehran’s Largest Hotels

A major fire broke out Monday in a building adjacent to the Persian Esteghlal Hotel, one of Tehran’s best-known hotels, sending thick black smoke into the sky and prompting the evacuation of guests.

Video from the scene showed flames engulfing the large structure as firefighters battled the blaze. Iran’s state television reported that hotel guests were evacuated as a precaution.

Tehran fire officials later said the fire had been brought under control and that no injuries were reported.

The Persian Esteghlal Hotel, formerly known as the Royal Hilton, opened in the 1960s and has more than 550 rooms and suites. Iranian authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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